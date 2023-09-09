Submit Release
CAROL KAPPES UTILIZES LOVE TO INSPIRE READERS

To Hear Your Voice

Carol Kappes captivates everyone with her poetry and wit

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “To Hear Your Voice” by Carol Kappes is a compilation of poetry that is sure to inspire and motivate anyone who reads it. An emotional trip through the pages provides an uplift that everyone requires from time to time. Love is without a doubt the most powerful emotion ever created, and Carol made use of her love for writing and her audience in creating this masterpiece.

Carol Kappes is a professional dental assistant from Minnesota. In order to explore new opportunities, she started writing a blog, which has received great comments. Soon after, she was able to compile a collection of poems and publish them as her own book, “To Hear Your Voice.” She is still writing and working in the dental field.

Don't pass up the opportunity to indulge in this book by Carol Kappes. Pick up "To Hear Your Voice" and be carried away by the masterfully constructed narratives. Grab a copy from Amazon and all other online bookstores.

Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client’s projects to their best potential.

Elmer Teves
Olympus Story House
+1 (310) 359-8380
