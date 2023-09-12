Innovative Nordlys System from Candela Arrives at Metrolina Dermatology
Metrolina Dermatology is the only office in Charlotte, NC with this innovative treatment technology
I have been blown away with the results of this laser – it is perfect for anyone looking to improve the texture, tone, and glow of their skin.”CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Sasha Haberle, MD, MPH FAAD is proud to announce that Metrolina Dermatology now offers the revolutionary Nordlys™ Light & Bright system from Candela. The Nordlys™ platform was named the 2022 Aesthetic Awards Device of the Year, and was featured on the Today Show on NBC. Metrolina Dermatology is the first clinic in Charlotte, NC to incorporate this system into its state-of-the-art practice.
The Nordlys™ Light & Bright is a unique Intense pulsed light (IPL) therapy that incorporates two types of light therapy in a single treatment for comprehensive skin rejuvenation. It can improve the tone and texture of skin quickly and effectively with minimal downtime.
The platform allows aesthetic specialists to simultaneously treat:
Redness and vascular lesions
Age spots, unwanted freckles, and other dark spots
Textural irregularities
Sun damage
Overall tone and appearance of skin
During a Nordlys™ Light & Bright treatment, the device delivers light energy into the deeper layers of the skin. The skin cells absorb this light and transform it into heat energy, creating targeted tissue damage that destroys built-up melanin and other unwanted pigments. IPL photorejuvenation is an excellent option to renew skin and improve its overall elasticity.
"We here at Metrolina Dermatology are happy to announce we are now offering services with Nordlys by Candela Medical. This platform treats signs of aging like sun spots/sun damage, redness, texture, and loss of collagen. Treatments are virtually painless with minimal downtime and will reveal a younger, youthful glow! We offer complimentary aesthetic services with our Medical Aesthetician, Jasmine. Happy corrective season,” said Dr. Sasha Haberle, medical director at Metrolina.
The Nordlys system is powerful but more comfortable than other IPL treatment options. The device is quiet in operation, features multiple settings, and even includes a patient database to track treatments.
“I have been blown away with the results of this laser – it is perfect for anyone looking to improve the texture, tone, and glow of their skin. Incorporating laser into your skin care is vital and I know that our patients are going to be very happy with their results." Dr. Haberle said.
For more information on Nordlys or Metrolina Dermatology, visit https://www.metrolinadermatology.com or call 980-299-3926.
About Metrolina Dermatology
Metrolina Dermatology and Skin Surgery Specialists provides expert and comprehensive evidence-based dermatologic care in a professional and caring environment in two convenient locations in Charlotte. Our goal is to offer customized care for your specific needs using state of the art techniques. We take pride in our knowledgeable and courteous staff. Dr. Haberle is a Board-Certified Dermatologist, as well as a Fellowship-Trained Mohs Surgeon. She specializes in full-service dermatology, including medical, surgical, cosmetic and mohs micrographic surgery.
Alyssa Daniel, MD, FAAD is a Board-Certified Dermatologist with over 10 years of patient-care experience. Dr. Daniel earned her Doctorate of Medicine (MD) from the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, after earning her Undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s School of Public Health.
Sarah Salvaggio is a board certified Nurse Practitioner. She attended the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth where she received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2010. She began her medical career working as an ICU nurse in a level II trauma center, where she became certified in trauma medicine. In 2014, Sarah earned a Master’s of Science in Nursing as a Family Nurse Practitioner, graduating magna cum laude at the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. For the past five years Sarah has been fulfilling her dream career goal, working in Dermatology. Sarah is a member of the AANP and the Dermatology Nurses’ Association.
