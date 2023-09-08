OSA Weekly Update - 9/8/2023

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

2. Reminder: Copies of Completed TIF Forms

3. Pension: Training Opportunity

4. Avoiding Pitfall: Phishing Scams

5. Job Openings

1. Message from Auditor Blaha



This week I was featured in a Financial Times article, US accounting profession rethinks entry rules amid staffing crisis. The article highlights many key takeaways from the discussions we’re having on our statewide tour. I talked about the severity and domino effect of problems because of the shortage.

As always, if you’d like to provide any feedback or share your own concerns, please email Outreach@osa.state.mn.us.

2. Reminder: Copies of Completed TIF Forms



As a reminder, authorities must provide copies of completed TIF Annual Reporting Forms and the Annual Disclosure to their county auditor and, if the authority is not the municipality, to the municipality’s governing body.

If you have any questions please contact us at TIF@osa.state.mn.us.

3. Pension: Training Opportunity



Members of our Pension Division will be teaching a training course for fire relief association trustees at the annual Minnesota State Fire Department Association (MSFDA) conference in Breezy Point. Our session will be held from 8:00 am to noon on Saturday, September 16. If you’re attending the MSFDA conference, please stop by to meet members of our Pension team!

4. Avoiding Pitfall: Phishing Scams



Government entities, just like individuals, may be targets of "phishing" scams. In a phishing scam, an entity is sent an e-mail that may ask the recipient to “update”, “verify” or “confirm” financial account information. Often the e-mail claims to be sent from an organization that works with the government entity.

If you receive an e-mail asking for your government entity’s financial information, do not reply and do not click on any links in the message. If the message appears to be from an organization you know, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recommends that you contact the organization by using a telephone number that you know to be genuine or by opening a new Internet browser session and typing in the company’s correct Web address.

The full Avoiding Pitfall is available on the OSA website.

5. Job Openings

Job Opening: Local Government Auditors

The Office of the State Auditor (OSA) is hiring Local Government Auditors in Saint Paul, Rochester, Marshall, Moorhead, Duluth, and Mankato. The candidate(s) hired and new to this job classification may be eligible to receive a $5,000 hiring bonus! The deadline for applications is October 31, 2023. All job postings are available on the OSA website.

Job Opening: Student Workers / Interns

The OSA is hiring student workers / interns in our Saint Paul and Duluth offices. In addition to the development of technical skills, this experience provides the opportunity to enhance communication skills through professional client interaction and refine job management skills in a fast-paced environment. This work experience is CPA qualifying. The deadline for applications is October 31, 2023. The Saint Paul and Duluth postings are on the OSA website.