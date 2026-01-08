Contact: Nadine Kottom-Dale | 612-391-7000

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha released the following statement on this morning’s fatal shooting in Minneapolis:

"It is a devastating day in Minnesota. A federal ICE agent shot and killed one of our community members, Renee Nicole Good. This was as preventable as it is shocking.

I’m thinking of her family as they face an unimaginable loss. I also recognize the bystanders who witnessed this violence as they were protecting their neighbors. Trauma like this has a lasting impact far beyond a single moment and touches an entire community.

ICE’s presence in our state has not made Minnesota any safer, and instead has brought fear, chaos, and harm into our neighborhoods. For the sake of the safety of Minnesotans, ICE needs to leave Minnesota now.

For the sake of the integrity of an investigation, federal officials need to reserve judgment until they have reviewed the evidence. The major, obvious errors evident in the Trump administration's characterization of the shooting suggest they have not made even a cursory review of the facts.

Like many of you, I’m angry and heartbroken. It’s important that we stay connected to the truth, protest peacefully, and watch out for our neighbors. It’s clear that President Trump and his administration will be looking for a reason to escalate this moment. We don’t need to give them one."