Special Education Financial Reporting System (SPEDFRS) 2022-2023 Opened: 09/01/2023

Special Education Financial Reporting System (SPEDFRS) for 2022-2023 opens September 1, 2023 and is due by October 31 @midnight CDT.

Required for 2022-2023 – Teacher Substitute SPI Code “0” with Position Assignment “5190”. Teacher Substitute must be reported in NSSRS – Staff  Reporting to be eligible for reimbursement with Federal – IDEA Funds through GMS and State – SPED School Age through SPEDFRS.

This submission generates payments for School Age Special Education and Transportation costs. This data collection is accessible through the NDE Portal.

Special Education Reporting System (SPEDFRS) Presentation(PDF)                                                                                                     User Manual: https://www.education.ne.gov/wpcontent/uploads/2021/08/SPEDFRS_UserManual.pdf
Special Education (SPED) Reporting Information website for additional SPED information:   https://www.education.ne.gov/fos/special-education-reporting-information/

Annual Financial Report (AFR) – District Reporting https://www.education.ne.gov/fos/annual-financial-report-school-district/
NDE Portal at https://portal.education.ne.gov/Site/DesktopDefault.aspx

