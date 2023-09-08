USCHA 2023: Presidential Advisory Council, EHE & Viral Suppression

On Thursday at the 2023 US Conference on HIV/AIDS (USCHA)Exit Disclaimer in Washington, DC, HIV.gov continued its livestream conversations with a focus on the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS (PACHA). Following a listening session with PACHA members, CAPT Jyl Martin, MPH, CHES®, NHDP-BC, U.S. Public Health Service and Senior Policy Analyst, Office of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS Policy (OIDP), connected with PACHA Chair Marlene McNeese and member Tori Cooper.



McNeese said the listening session gave PACHA members an opportunity to hear from the community and prioritize their needs as they make recommendations to the Department of Health and Human Services. Cooper added that PACHA members heard about the importance of addressing syphilis and the needs of veterans with HIV.

OIDP also held an Ending the HIV Epidemic (EHE) listening session and hosted a meet and greet with “I am a Work of ART” partners whose stories are featured in the community-informed viral suppression campaign.

On Friday and Saturday, OIDP invites conference attendees to visit the Communications Lab and participate in the following events:

Communications Lab: AI and Social Media

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Friday

Pentagon Room

Friday, Sept. 8

Ending the HIV Epidemic: Black Women, HBCUs, & PrEP Uptake

9:00-11:00 AM

Archives, M4 Level

9:00-11:00 AM Archives, M4 Level Social Media Influencer Meeting

1:30-2 PM

Pentagon Room

1:30-2 PM Pentagon Room AI for Extending the Reach of Our HIV Work Workshop

2:00-4:00 PM

Judiciary Square, M3 Level

2:00-4:00 PM Judiciary Square, M3 Level HIV Communicators Meeting

6:15-7:15 PM

Judiciary Square, M3 Level

Saturday, Sept. 9

Indigenous HIV Syndemic Symposium Listening Session

9-11 AM

9-11 AM Federal Plenary: Efforts to End the HIV Epidemic Among Black Women

11:30 AM – 1 PM

Marquis Salons 6-10, M2 Level

Organized by NMAC, USCHA features institutes, workshops, and posters addressing issues in biomedical HIV prevention, aging, service delivery, and telehealth, prioritizing the issues of people with HIV and the next steps in ending the epidemic. This year’s theme is “A Love Letter to Black Women.”

Follow all of our conversations from USCHA 2023 on HIV.gov’s FacebookExit Disclaimer, InstagramExit Disclaimer, and X (formerly Twitter)Exit Disclaimer, and on the LinkedInExit Disclaimer account of the HHS Office of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS Policy.