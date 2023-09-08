Burgum rescinds order creating opioid settlement committee after bill codifies panel in state law

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today rescinded an executive order he issued in January creating an Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee, after legislation took effect Aug. 1 codifying the committee in state law to receive and distribute funds received under settlement agreements and recommend how they should be used by local governments.

The state has entered into 11 settlement agreements with 13 opioid manufacturers and distributors in an effort to hold the companies responsible for their roles in furthering the opioid epidemic. As a result of the agreements, North Dakota may receive up to $62 million over the next four to 18 years. The funds will be distributed by the state to assist in regional efforts to combat opioid abuse.

To receive the funds, the state was required to establish a mechanism for receiving and distributing the dollars and recommending how they should be used. On Jan. 6, Burgum issued an executive order creating the Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee as recommended by the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office after Attorney General Drew Wrigley signed the settlement agreements.

Last April, state legislators essentially codified the committee in state law with the passage of House Bill 1447. The same members continue to serve on the board, which can be found here.