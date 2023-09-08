Empowering Excellence: Velocity 360 USA Training Collaborates with Exemplar Global for Elevated Professional Development
Uniting forces with Exemplar Global perfectly align with our ethos of delivering high-quality, accessible training that genuinely transforms careers and organizations”ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, USA, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Velocity 360 USA Training, a pioneering force in professional development and auditor certification training, is excited to announce a strategic collaboration with Exemplar Global, a distinguished personnel certification body known worldwide for its unwavering commitment to excellence for over 30 years.
This partnership signifies a remarkable stride for professionals aiming to augment their competencies and steer their careers toward success. Through Exemplar Global's certification and endorsement, Velocity 360 USA Training's already robust online training programs for auditor certifications such as ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 27001, and more, will now bear an added seal of distinction and recognition.
"Our objective at Velocity 360 USA Training is to provide professionals with the auditor training and skills required to flourish in today's competitive arena," stated M. Todd Crowder, CEO of Velocity 360 USA Training. "Uniting forces with Exemplar Global perfectly align with our ethos of delivering high-quality, accessible training that genuinely transforms careers and organizations."
Exemplar Global, a revered not-for-profit organization, boasts an esteemed history spanning over 30 years in auditor and auditor training certification, catering to the conformity assessment industry encompassing auditors, trainers, and certification bodies. This collaboration capitalizes on the synergy between Velocity 360 USA Training's forward-looking methodologies and Exemplar Global's illustrious legacy.
This partnership signifies an exciting evolution in online training and professional development. By amalgamating Velocity 360 USA Training's innovative strategies with Exemplar Global's established credibility, this collaboration seeks to inspire professionals worldwide to pursue excellence in their careers.
“We are excited to announce the V360 Loyalty Promotion program for students who have previously completed qualifying internal auditor or lead auditor courses,” stated Hailey B. Crowder, Director of Global Marketing. This promotion will allow students to upgrade their credentials to include the Exemplar Global Lead Auditor credentials at a limited time promotional upgrade price of $195 USD. Students will receive an Exemplar Global auditor credential and additional student benefits.
For further details about Velocity 360 USA Training and its accredited programs, visit https://www.velocity360training.com/
About Velocity 360 USA Training
Velocity 360 USA Training is an internationally recognized global professional educational organization for online training for ISO Management Systems. We offer training courses across various industry sectors, including Aerospace, Automotive, Energy, Environmental Management, Food & Beverage, Defense & Space, Government, Information Security, Manufacturing, Medical & Healthcare, Occupational Health & Safety, Pharmaceutical, and Quality Management.
Velocity 360 USA Training was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in St Petersburg, Florida, USA. We have a team of experienced and qualified course developers passionate about helping our customers achieve their ISO Management System training goals with our V360 On Demand online training platform.
The global online training market is expected to reach $325 billion by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7%.
The USA is the largest market for online training, with a projected market size of $74.8 billion in 2023. Velocity 360 USA Training is a market leader in the three largest market segments:
• The largest segment of the USA online training market is corporate training, which is expected to reach $47.2 billion in 2023.
• The education sector is also a major driver of the USA online training market, with a projected market size of $20.8 billion in 2023.
• The government sector is another important market for online training, with a projected market size of $6.8 billion in 2023.
Velocity 360 USA Training is a market leader in North America, and we continue to expand our platform internationally in global regions including; Europe, South America, and Asia-Pacific.
For more information, please visit www.velocity360training.com
