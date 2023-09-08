New Haven Barracks / Death investigation – non-suspicious

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE#: 23B3004164

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Steven Gelder

STATION: VSP New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 09/08/23 at 0100 hrs.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Somerset Road, Somerset, VT

INCIDENT: Death Investigation – non-suspicious

VICTIM: Joshua Przybycien

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Palmer, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/08/2023 at approximately 0100 hours, the Vermont State Police was contacted by Kathryn Workman regarding an accident that had just occurred at a campsite along Somerset Road in Somerset, Vermont, in which her fiancé was seriously injured. State police responded and located Joshua Przybycien, 33, of Palmer, Massachusetts, deceased under a fallen tree at the campsite. Detectives learned that the large tree had fallen onto Mr. Przybycien and his fiancée, Ms. Workman, while foul weather had passed overhead shortly after midnight Friday, Sept. 8. This death is not considered suspicious and there is no cause for public concern. The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Steven Gelder from the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919.

