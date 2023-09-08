September 8, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced two Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants totaling more than $229,000 to two schools in Central Texas to support career and technical education training programs. Presented by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), these grants will help the schools purchase and install equipment to initially train 70 students for high-demand occupations in manufacturing and healthcare.



“Investing in our workforce is crucial for Texas to remain the Best State for Business, the best state for jobs, and the best state for opportunity,” said Governor Abbott. “With these grants, Central Texas students will be equipped with the skills and experience they need to flourish in high-demand industries in our great state. I thank the Texas Workforce Commission and our educational partners for their work to bolster our growing workforce and ensure Texas’ economic future continues to be bright.”



“With Texas’ job growth continuing to break records, schools are taking the necessary steps to equip our students for the workforce of tomorrow,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “These grants benefit employers in Central Texas and statewide by creating a pipeline of skilled workers ready to fill open positions.”



Earlier today, TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson presented the two awards at a ceremony attended by state and local officials, school staff, and CTE students at Central Texas College.



The two JET grants include:

Oglesby Independent School District (ISD): a $149,064 grant for equipment to train 30 students as welders in partnership with Central Texas College.

Rosebud-Lott ISD: a $80,868 grant to train 40 students as registered nurses in partnership with Temple College.



Through funding provided by the Texas Legislature each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs to develop career and technical education programs for the public community, state and technical colleges, school districts, and charter schools. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.



Learn more about TWC’s JET grant program.

