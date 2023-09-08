Los Angeles Brazilian Film Festival (LABRFF) Announces 2023 Lineup with more than 40 films

“Monet Red” a film by Halder Gomes Brazilian Director Halder Gomes/ Credit: Duda Abreu “My Name is Gal” directed by Dandara Ferreira & Lô Politi / Credit: Stella Carvalho

Festival will open with Glaz and ATC Entertainment’s “Monet Red”, by Halder Gomes, and close with “My name is Gal”, by Dandara Ferreira and Lô Politi

We kick off our 16th edition of LABRFF with an important mission: to continue to work very hard to promote the Brazilian cinema for the Latino community in the entertainment industry.” — Meire Fernandes, Co-Founder of LABRFF