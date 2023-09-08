Sept. 19 virtual program to provide update on progress of MDC's new Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center

Body

BRANSON, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) staff at the Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center is excited about the progress being made towards opening their new facility and they want everyone to share in that excitement.

MDC is inviting people to sign up for the Sept. 19 virtual program “Hatchery Tour: Virtual Construction Update.” This online program, which will provide an update on the construction of the Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center, will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and is for all ages. People can sign up at: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/195059

MDC’s new Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center will be located at 483 Hatchery Road in Branson. The conservation center will be adjacent to MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery, which produces one million trout per year for Missouri’s anglers. The conservation center will serve as the hatchery’s visitors center. Ground was broken on the $6.7 million project in April. Construction of the new center is projected to take nearly two years and is being done by Branco Industries of Neosho.

At the Sept. 19 virtual program, MDC Naturalist Leah Eden will provide an update on the new facility, which will be more than twice the size of the previous conservation center that occupied the same spot. The new conservation center will feature a large multi-purpose room that can be divided into two classrooms. The center will also feature an indoor aquarium, new exhibits, a larger lobby, larger restrooms, and more office space for staff and volunteers.

Though the Sept. 19 program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them.

Though the Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center is currently closed for construction, staff are still providing public programs. People can stay informed about upcoming programs put on by Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center and other nearby MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Shepherd of the Hills or who want information about upcoming events can call 417-334-4865, ext. 0.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.