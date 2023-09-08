Submit Release
The Ambassador of Turkmenistan is accredited in Portugal

08/09/2023

On September 7, 2023, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to Portugal (with residence in Paris) M. Charyev presented his credentials to the President of the Portuguese Republic Marcel Rebelo de Sousa.

As part of the presentation ceremony, the Ambassador conveyed greetings and best wishes on behalf of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The parties expressed their mutual desire to further expand interstate cooperation in priority areas of Turkmen-Portuguese cooperation.

