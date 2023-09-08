The ways of further interaction with UN-HABITAT were considered at MFA Turkmenistan

08/09/2023

On September 8, 2023, a meeting was held between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova and representatives of the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-HABITAT) Katja Schaefer and Herman Pienaar, who are in Ashgabat on a working visit.

During the meeting, issues related to the current state of cooperation between Turkmenistan and UN-HABITAT were discussed, as well as specific areas for further interaction were outlined. In this regard, the parties agreed to jointly develop a Cooperation Roadmap.

The sides paid attention to the possibility of opening a UN-Habitat office in Turkmenistan.