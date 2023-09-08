Meeting with the Regional Director of UNFPA

On September 8, 2023, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan M.Byashimova held negotiations with the UNFPA Regional Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia Florence Bauer, who arrived in Ashgabat to participate in the national conference dedicated to discussing the achievements of Turkmenistan in the implementation of the Program of Action of the International Population Conference and development (ICPD+30).

During the meeting, the interlocutors noted the effective interaction between Turkmenistan and UNFPA in a number of areas within the framework of the country cooperation program for the period 2021-2025. Successful joint work in the field of gender equality, reproductive health and family planning was highlighted.

An exchange of views took place on priority areas for further cooperation, whereas the importance of intensifying interaction in the field of youth policy was stressed.