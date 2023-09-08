Turkmenistan aims to expand partnership with Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy

08/09/2023

On September 8, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held negotiations with the Director General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (UAE) Nikolay Mladenov, who arrived in Ashgabat on a working visit.

During the meeting, R.Meredov emphasized the importance of this visit in the context of intensifying cooperation in the field of education between universities of Turkmenistan and the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy.

In this regard, the minister proposed to look into the possibilities of developing and further signing a Roadmap for cooperation between the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Diplomatic Academy.

According to the parties, one of the important aspects of interaction is the introduction of student exchange practices, the organization of diplomatic courses for young diplomats, as well as participation in joint educational projects and programs.