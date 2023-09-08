CHILD AND ADULT CARE FOOD PROGRAM SUPPORTS HEALTHY LIFESTYLES IN THE LONE STAR STATE

AUSTIN- Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller encouraged Texans to learn more about accessing healthy meals in the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP). The Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) administers this federally funded program for approximately 13,000 CACFP sites in the Lone Star State including adult day care centers, childcare centers, home-based day cares and afterschool programs. These important TDA partners serve nutritious free or reduced-price meals and snacks for eligible children and adults.

“Our CACFP partners provide over 200 million meals and snacks every year,” Commissioner Miller said. “And each meal contributes directly to the health and well-being of Texas families across the state, which is why everything they serve meets the highest nutritional standards. I want Texans of all ages to have access to nutritious meals and this program is a great resource for Texans to get healthy meals at an affordable cost.”

Commissioner Miller supports the program’s nutrition education by promoting Farm Fresh practices and connections between CACFP and Texas agriculture. This year, Commissioner Miller invited CACFP partners to join schools in the October Farm Fresh Challenge. For more information about the Challenge, visit SquareMeals.org/Farm Fresh Challenge and for more information about CACFP, visit SquareMeals.org/CACFP.

Benefits

CACFP meals are funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and meet specific nutrition standards. Participants receive a balanced meal that can include Texas products.

At centers and day care homes that include meals as part of tuition, meals will be available to enrolled participants at no separate charge. Meals served at eligible at-risk afterschool programs are free to all participants in the program.

At centers and day care homes where meals are charged separately from tuition, the following groups automatically qualify for free meals:

Children in households getting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits; receiving Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits; or who are enrolled in Early Head Start; Head Start or Even Start Programs; or who receive Food Distribution Programs on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) benefits automatically qualify for free meals through participating CACFP providers.

Foster children placed with a caregiver by the state or courts are eligible for free meals. If you have foster children living with you and wish to apply for free meals for your foster child, contact your participating childcare center or day care home for assistance.

Adults who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, Food Distribution Programs on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) benefits, Medicaid or Supplemental Security Income (SSI) automatically qualify for free meals.

The following groups may qualify for free or reduced-price meals depending on their eligibility information as indicated in their application:

Children in households that do not receive any of the above assistance may qualify for free or reduced-price meals based on household income. See the chart below for income eligibility guidelines.

Parents or guardians who become unemployed may apply for free or reduced-price meals on behalf of their children at any time during the period of unemployment.

Children and adults in households participating in Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) may be eligible for free or reduced-price meals.

Adults who do not receive any of the above assistance may qualify for free or reduced-price meals based on household income. See the chart below for income eligibility guidelines.

Meals are made available without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability.

Application

To apply for free or reduced-price meals, you may request an application from your childcare center, adult day care center or day care home provider. The information provided on the application will be treated confidentially and be used only for eligibility determinations and verification of information.

To locate a center or day care home participating in CACFP, call (877) TEX-MEAL. Participating childcare locations will also display official "Building for the Future" and “And Justice for All” posters.

Income Eligibility Guidelines (July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2024)

Household Size Total Income Annual Monthly Twice Monthly Biweekly Weekly No. of Household Members Free Reduced Free Reduced Free Reduced Free Reduced Free Reduced 1 $18,954 $26,973 $1,580 $2,248 $790 $1,124 $729 $1,038 $365 $519 2 $25,636 $36,482 $2,137 $3,041 $1,069 $1,521 $986 $1,404 $493 $702 3 $32,318 $45,991 $2,694 $3,833 $1,347 $1,917 $1,243 $1,769 $622 $885 4 $39,000 $55,500 $3,250 $4,625 $1,625 $2,313 $1,500 $2,135 $750 $1,068 5 $45,682 $65,009 $3,807 $5,418 $1,904 $2,709 $1,757 $2,501 $879 $1,251 6 $52,364 $74,518 $4,364 $6,210 $2,182 $3,105 $2,014 $2,867 $1,007 $1,434 7 $59,046 $84,027 $4,921 $7,003 $2,461 $3,502 $2,271 $3,232 $1,136 $1,616 8 $65,728 $93,536 $5,478 $7,795 $2,739 $3,898 $2,528 $3,598 $1,264 $1,799 For each additional family member, add +$6,682 +$9,509 +$557 +$793 +$279 +$397 +$257 +$366 +$129 +$183

Rights

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.

To file a program discrimination complaint, a Complainant should complete a Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form which can be obtained online at: https://www.usda.gov/sites/default/files/documents/ad-3027.pdf, from any USDA office, by calling (866) 632-9992, or by writing a letter addressed to USDA. The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number, and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by:

1. mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights 1400 Independence Avenue, SW Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; or

2. fax: (833) 256-1665 or (202) 690-7442; or

3. email: program.intake@usda.gov

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

