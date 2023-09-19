The Methanol Institute Welcomes Kjeld Aabo as a Senior Advisor on Marine Affairs
Aabo joins MI after distinguished 40-year career with MAN Energy Solutions
Kjeld is a trusted name in the marine industry and will bring his decades of expertise to MI's effort to lower maritime carbon emissions through the use of methanol as marine fuel”LONDON, ENGLAND, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Methanol Institute (MI) is pleased to welcome Kjeld Aabo to the association as a Senior Advisor. In his 40-year career at MAN Energy Solutions, Aabo held a variety of positions, including as Head of the MAN Research Center in Copenhagen, and most recently as Director of New Technology Promotion for 2 Stroke Engines. Kjeld has an extensive wealth of knowledge of the marine industry and played a leading role in the development of MAN's 2-stroke methanol engine offerings. As of September 2023, over 150 of these engines are in MAN's orderbook.
— Greg Dolan, CEO Methanol Institute
In his role as Senior Advisor at MI, Kjeld will serve as a technical resource to MI staff and members, assist in MI's engagement with the IMO and flag state representatives, support MI's participation in Green Corridors of Shipping activities, provide technical support on the development of bunkering guidelines, and more.
MI CEO Greg Dolan noted "We are thrilled to have Kjeld join MI as Senior Advisor. Kjeld is a trusted name in the marine industry and will bring his decades of expertise to MI's effort to lower maritime carbon emissions through the use of methanol as a marine fuel."
About the Methanol Institute
The Methanol Institute (MI) serves as the global trade association for the methanol industry, representing the world’s leading producers, distributors, and technology companies. Founded in 1989 in Washington DC, MI now represents its members from five offices around the world in Singapore, Washington DC, Beijing, Brussels, and Delhi.
