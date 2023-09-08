Governor Abbott Names Frazier Chair, Reappoints Crimm To Texas 1836 Project Advisory Committee

TEXAS, September 8 - September 8, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Carolina Castillo Crimm, Ph.D. and Don Frazier, Ph.D. to the Texas 1836 Project Advisory Committee for terms set to expire on September 1, 2025. Additionally, the Governor named Frazier chair of the Committee. The Texas 1836 Project Advisory Committee was established by HB 2497 (87R) to promote patriotic education and increase awareness of the Texas values that continue to stimulate boundless prosperity across the state.

Carolina Castillo Crimm, Ph.D. of Huntsville retired as professor emeritus at Sam Houston State University. She has over 30 years of experience in teaching, business, and government. She has taught at the elementary and high school levels in Florida and Texas and at college levels. She is a member of the Texas State Historical Association, past member of Humanities Texas, board member of the Walker County Historical Commission, member of the Main Street Commission, Central Texas Historical Association, and the East Texas Historical Association. Additionally, she is a member of the League of Latin American Citizens, Daughters of the American Revolution, and a board member of the Old Town Theater in Huntsville. Crimm received a Bachelor of Arts in History and Social Studies from the University of Miami, a Master of Arts in Architecture Preservation from Texas Tech University, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Latin American History from The University of Texas at Austin.

Don Frazier, Ph.D. of Kerrville is the director of The Texas Center at Schreiner University. Previously, he served for more than 30 years in college classrooms across Texas and has authored several books on Texas history. He is an elected member of The Philosophical Society of Texas, a scholar and director of the Texas Historical Foundation, and a fellow of the Texas State Historical Association. He has also worked in heritage and cultural tourism across the state and helped design museums and advised historical sites in Abilene and Kerrville, as well as other places in Texas, New Mexico, and Louisiana. He is currently an advisor to The Alamo Historical Advisory Committee. Frazier received a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from The University of Texas at Arlington and a Master of Arts and a Doctor of Philosophy in History from Texas Christian University.