Millsapps, Ballinger & Associates Welcomes Accomplished Leader as Senior Vice President of Business Development

Millsapps, Ballinger, and Associates

Millsapps, Ballinger, and Associates

William "Bill" Davis, SVP of BD at MB&A

Millsapps, Ballinger & Associates (MB&A) announces the appointment of William "Bill" Davis as Senior Vice President of Business Development.

Bill's comprehension of Salesforce, coupled with his extensive experience collaborating with major federal civilian entities, aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering outcomes.”
— Alex Morrison, Chief Operating Officer at MB&A
MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Millsapps, Ballinger & Associates (MB&A), a technology company focused on delivering outcomes, announces the appointment of William "Bill" Davis as Senior Vice President of Business Development. With a distinguished career spanning over three decades, Davis brings a wealth of strategic expertise and a track record of meaningful growth in the technology sector.

In his role as Senior Vice President of Business Development, Davis will spearhead MB&A's growth efforts strategically as well as tactically. He will also be leading our renewed focus on strategic partnerships with similarly aligned companies. "We are thrilled to welcome Bill Davis to the MB&A family," remarked Alex Morrison, Chief Operating Officer at MB&A. "Bill's comprehension of Salesforce, coupled with his extensive experience collaborating with major federal civilian entities, aligns perfectly with our needs and our commitment to mission-aligned delivery of results."

With a remarkable career that encompasses the establishment of five professional services and consulting enterprises, Davis has also held leadership roles within some of the globe's fastest-growing technology firms. Davis's experience also extends into diverse sectors including manufacturing, aerospace, technology, telecommunications, utilities, finance, healthcare, and non-profit organizations. His advisory experience has been applied to guide senior executives in matters of governance, strategic potential, and best practices, through shared experiences in the management of multifaceted organizational programs.

"Having forged long-standing connections with MB&A's leadership, I am confident in our potential to extend the reach of our services and ExAM’s platform offerings across federal, state, and local partners," said William "Bill" Davis. "And a focus on expanding our partner network will go a long way towards driving adoption of MB&A’s powerful software."

The convergence of MB&A's vision and Bill Davis's seasoned leadership marks an exciting chapter in the company's evolution, as it continues to connect customers’ missions to meaningful outcomes through technology.

Hunter Cronier
Millsapps, Ballinger & Associates (MB&A)
+1 800-297-5379
email us here

MB&A Collect. Manage. Understand.

You just read:

Millsapps, Ballinger & Associates Welcomes Accomplished Leader as Senior Vice President of Business Development

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Hunter Cronier
Millsapps, Ballinger & Associates (MB&A)
+1 800-297-5379
Company/Organization
Millsapps, Ballinger and Associates
1765 Greensboro Station Pl Suite 900
Mclean, Virginia, 22102
United States

Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Millsapps, Ballinger & Associates (MB&A) is a technology company founded in 2011 by Joshua Millsapps and Erik Ballinger with the idea that driving outcomes for customers is paramount. Over a decade later, that has not changed. We empower our customers to collect, manage, and understand their data as it flows through operational processes inside and outside their organization. Our team of experts bring the experience of large consulting organizations, with the agility of an agile software development team, to our customers. As MB&A has evolved, we have stayed true to our beliefs and our core mission. We deliver outcomes.

mbaoutcome.com

More From This Author
Millsapps, Ballinger & Associates Welcomes Accomplished Leader as Senior Vice President of Business Development
Millsapps, Ballinger & Associates (MB&A) Unveils New Company Mission and Vision.
Leading Technology Company Expands Footprint: Welcomes Four Veteran Affairs Medical Centers as Valued Customers
View All Stories From This Author