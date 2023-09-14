Millsapps, Ballinger & Associates Welcomes Accomplished Leader as Senior Vice President of Business Development
Millsapps, Ballinger & Associates (MB&A) announces the appointment of William "Bill" Davis as Senior Vice President of Business Development.
Bill's comprehension of Salesforce, coupled with his extensive experience collaborating with major federal civilian entities, aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering outcomes.”MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Millsapps, Ballinger & Associates (MB&A), a technology company focused on delivering outcomes, announces the appointment of William "Bill" Davis as Senior Vice President of Business Development. With a distinguished career spanning over three decades, Davis brings a wealth of strategic expertise and a track record of meaningful growth in the technology sector.
— Alex Morrison, Chief Operating Officer at MB&A
In his role as Senior Vice President of Business Development, Davis will spearhead MB&A's growth efforts strategically as well as tactically. He will also be leading our renewed focus on strategic partnerships with similarly aligned companies. "We are thrilled to welcome Bill Davis to the MB&A family," remarked Alex Morrison, Chief Operating Officer at MB&A. "Bill's comprehension of Salesforce, coupled with his extensive experience collaborating with major federal civilian entities, aligns perfectly with our needs and our commitment to mission-aligned delivery of results."
With a remarkable career that encompasses the establishment of five professional services and consulting enterprises, Davis has also held leadership roles within some of the globe's fastest-growing technology firms. Davis's experience also extends into diverse sectors including manufacturing, aerospace, technology, telecommunications, utilities, finance, healthcare, and non-profit organizations. His advisory experience has been applied to guide senior executives in matters of governance, strategic potential, and best practices, through shared experiences in the management of multifaceted organizational programs.
"Having forged long-standing connections with MB&A's leadership, I am confident in our potential to extend the reach of our services and ExAM’s platform offerings across federal, state, and local partners," said William "Bill" Davis. "And a focus on expanding our partner network will go a long way towards driving adoption of MB&A’s powerful software."
The convergence of MB&A's vision and Bill Davis's seasoned leadership marks an exciting chapter in the company's evolution, as it continues to connect customers’ missions to meaningful outcomes through technology.
