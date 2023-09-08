The Glowmedia Project and Angela Cohen are proud to announce the NYC Premiere of their new film, There Can Be Light

Angela Cohen, Writer and Director, There Can Be Light Trish Glowacki, Exec. Producer, There Can Be Light

Writer/Director Angela Cohen and EP Trish Glowacki to attend the screening of their new film, There Can Be Light at the SoHo Int. Film Fest on 9/16.

The deNovo Initiative is excited to support the films and work of the glowmedia project. Glowmedia's films provide a 21st century communication tool to address youth mental health issues.” — Marci Wiseman, The deNovo Initiative

THE GLOWMEDIA PROJECT AND CHARLEY BEAR PRODUCTIONS ARE PROUD TO ANNOUNCE THE NEW YORK PREMIERE OF THEIR SHORTFILM, THERE CAN BE LIGHT, AT THE SOHO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL, SATURDAY, SEPT 16TH AT 11:30AM AT VILLAGE EAST BY ANGELIKA

The glowmedia project announces the New York premiere of our new narrative short, There Can be Light, written and directed by Angela Cohen of Charley Bear Productions.

There Can Be Light: How do you heal from a loss? 15-year-old Olivia lost her childhood best friend, Ricardo, to suicide and is grappling with guilt. She didn't see the signs. Falling into depression, she must find a way to move forward by honoring Ricardo's pain, her surviving relationships, and her own humanity.

Marci Wiseman, of The deNovo Initiative states, "The deNovo Initiative is excited to support the films and work of the glowmedia project. Our teens are living in an unprecedented time, navigating situations and pressures with which the adults in their lives have little to no experience. Glowmedia’s films provide a 21st century communication tool to address mental health issues with this vulnerable population.”

ABOUT THE GLOWMEDIA PROJECT

With over 1 million views of its films, the glowmedia project’s mission is to reduce stigma, correct misconceptions, and reinforce the reality that mental health affects everyone.

ABOUT CHARLEY BEAR PRODUCTIONS

The mission of Charley Bear Productions is to lead social change by telling unique and diverse stories showcasing the female voice.

ABOUT THE DENOVO INITIATIVE

The deNovo Initiative is a private foundation that supports filmmakers who challenge our preconceptions and use their films as catalysts to overcome political polarization, racism, anti- immigrant anger, ageism, ableism, and cultural divisions.

