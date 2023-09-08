HCM City to host Economic Forum 2023 next week

VIETNAM, September 8 -

HCM CITY — How to transform economic models towards green growth to achieve net zero emissions will top the agenda of the fourth HCM City Economic Forum to take place next week.

Themed “Green Growth - The Journey to Zero Emissions,” the international event will take place from September 13-17.

Speaking at a press conference introducing the event on Thursday, Võ Văn Hoan, vice chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, said green growth is an inevitable choice for countries around the world, including Việt Nam.

In Việt Nam, green growth is a long-term instrument for achieving the dual targets of net-zero carbon emissions and fast economic growth, he said.

These targets are on Việt Nam’s agenda as the country made its net-zero commitments at COP26 in 2021 in the UK, he added.

However, the path to green growth remains challenging for a developing country like Việt Nam as the awareness of the business community towards environmental protection is at an early stage.

Green growth should be based on science and innovation, taking advantage of new technologies, protecting the environment, and responding to climate change, he said.

Key discussion topics at the forum will include trends in green growth and circular economy for megacities like HCM City, the establishment of circular economy ecosystems to reduce emissions to zero, policies for green growth, and lessons from international experiences.

During the event, the city People’s Committee will present “Green Enterprise” awards to honour businesses that have been actively adopting green and sustainable growth models.

There will be a meeting among city leaders and 100 leading CEOs at home and abroad to discuss solutions to promote green growth in HCM City.

Philipp Rosler, former deputy Prime Minister of Germany and Honorary Consul of Việt Nam in Switzerland, will engage in discussions with students and businesses on the topic of green economy and sustainable development.

The event will be attended by 1,500 delegates, including leaders of the Government, international financial institutions such as the World Bank, International Monetary Fund, International Finance Corporation, Asian Development Bank, World Economic Forum (WEF), and local and foreign businesses.

The WEF delegation, led by Jeremy Jurgens, executive director of WEF, will attend the forum to announce a Joint Statement on cooperation between HCM City and WEF.

The HCM City Economic Forum will also feature trade and investment promotion exhibitions, as well as business connection activities at Nguyễn Huệ Walking Street from September 13 to 17.

To ensure public engagement, special art performances will be held every night.

Việt Nam has issued the National Green Growth Strategy for the period of 2021-30 with a vision to 2050.

It has also issued a national action plan on green growth for the period 2021-30 and a circular economy development scheme to effectively use natural resources, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and respond to climate change.

HCM City has approved a green growth strategy towards sustainable development by 2030.

The first HCM City Economic Forum was held in 2018. — VNS