Burgum signs executive order creating Teacher Retention and Recruitment Task Force

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum has signed an executive order creating a Teacher Retention and Recruitment Task Force to address the state’s chronic teacher shortage.

“North Dakota students deserve high-quality teachers in every classroom across our state, and school districts shouldn’t be scrambling every summer to fill positions at the last minute,” Burgum said. “By bringing together stakeholders from across the education community, we can identify and recommend policies and best practices for retaining and recruiting teachers, providing them with the resources and support they need to be successful and deliver a world-class education to their students.”

The Task Force will consist of 11 to 15 voting members appointed by the governor and representing stakeholders across the education community. The governor and state superintendent of public instruction, or their designees, will serve as voting members. Non-voting members also may be requested to participate. The Task Force will conduct stakeholder meetings and roundtable discussions across the state to gather feedback from pertinent stakeholder groups.

Members will make recommendations in several areas, including increasing recruitment to the teaching profession, improving teacher preparation programs, teacher licensure, teacher evaluation, working conditions and supports, as well as reviewing compensation and contracts. The Task Force must provide a final report with recommendations to the governor and superintendent by Sept. 30, 2024, and identify partners to sponsor legislation during the 2025 legislative session.

Burgum announced his intention to create the Task Force on Aug. 8, at the same time granting a request from the North Dakota Education Standards and Practices Board (ESPB) for emergency rulemaking to give school districts additional flexibility that temporarily allows expanded use of student teachers to help address the state’s teacher shortage.

Individuals interested in serving on the Task Force may apply through Sept. 27 at the Boards section of the Governor’s Office website.