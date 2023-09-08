New Montgomery County Digital Flood Maps Available for Review

Montgomery County will host a Public Open House on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at their 6:00 pm Commissioners Meeting. This meeting is held at the Montgomery Administration Building Board of Commissioners Assembly Room at 102 East Spring Street, Troy, NC 27371

Residents and business leaders in Montgomery County and its municipalities will be able to review and discuss the latest update to their flood hazard and flood risk data. This public open house meeting will provide an opportunity for citizens and other stakeholders to see the results of the revised studies and new flood hazard areas, ask questions about the revised studies and the National Flood Insurance Program, and understand the requirements for submitting appeals or comments to the revised studies. County and municipal employees will be on hand to help residents locate their properties from the flood hazard data and determine their level of flood risk. Representatives from the North Carolina Floodplain Mapping Program will be available to answer questions about the hazard data update process, flood insurance coverage and floodplain management.

Residents also can access the flood hazard data online at http://fris.nc.gov/fris/.

NOTE TO EDITORS: For more information on the public meeting, contact: Milton Carpenter, NCFMP Outreach Planner, 919-825-2302 or Michael Burroughs, Planning Director, (910) 572-3304.

