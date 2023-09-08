Submit Release
News Search

There were 920 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,772 in the last 365 days.

Amano Pioneer Eclipse Announces Acquisition of HireTech

HireTech Wood Floor Sanding Machines

Amano Pioneer Eclipse Corporation announced the acquisition of HireTech, a UK based manufacturer of wood floor sanding machines for the tool rental market.

With HireTech’s established presence in the UK, Europe, and Australia, this acquisition allows APEC to further expand its geographic reach into the international rental markets.”
— Tom Benton, CEO
SPARTA, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Amano Pioneer Eclipse Corp (APEC), a worldwide leader in the design and production of commercial floor care equipment and chemicals, announced the acquisition of HireTech, a United Kingdom based manufacturer of wood floor sanding machines for the tool rental (hire) market.

The HireTech product line includes a disc edger, orbital sander and a line of drum sanders that fulfill the primary tool requirements for sanding and refinishing hardwood floors. “With HireTech’s established presence in the UK, Europe, and Australia, this acquisition allows APEC to further expand its geographic reach into the international rental markets” said Tom Benton, CEO of Amano Pioneer Eclipse. “This acquisition complements our American Sanders brand of wood floor products which have a well established distribution in the tool rental market, primarily in North America. We are very happy to have this opportunity to fulfill more of the diverse needs and demands of the world-wide tool rental industry.”

Based in Watford, UK, HireTech was established in 1955 as a tool rental (hire) business. It began manufacturing floor sanders in 1974. HireTech distributes its sanding machines and other products throughout the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia and North America. Manufacturing and operations will remain based in the UK.

Rusty Cunning
Amano Pioneer Eclipse
+1 704-900-1363
email us here

You just read:

Amano Pioneer Eclipse Announces Acquisition of HireTech

Distribution channels: Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more