Amano Pioneer Eclipse Announces Acquisition of HireTech

Amano Pioneer Eclipse Corporation announced the acquisition of HireTech, a UK based manufacturer of wood floor sanding machines for the tool rental market.
With HireTech’s established presence in the UK, Europe, and Australia, this acquisition allows APEC to further expand its geographic reach into the international rental markets.”SPARTA, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Amano Pioneer Eclipse Corp (APEC), a worldwide leader in the design and production of commercial floor care equipment and chemicals, announced the acquisition of HireTech, a United Kingdom based manufacturer of wood floor sanding machines for the tool rental (hire) market.
The HireTech product line includes a disc edger, orbital sander and a line of drum sanders that fulfill the primary tool requirements for sanding and refinishing hardwood floors. “With HireTech’s established presence in the UK, Europe, and Australia, this acquisition allows APEC to further expand its geographic reach into the international rental markets” said Tom Benton, CEO of Amano Pioneer Eclipse. “This acquisition complements our American Sanders brand of wood floor products which have a well established distribution in the tool rental market, primarily in North America. We are very happy to have this opportunity to fulfill more of the diverse needs and demands of the world-wide tool rental industry.”
Based in Watford, UK, HireTech was established in 1955 as a tool rental (hire) business. It began manufacturing floor sanders in 1974. HireTech distributes its sanding machines and other products throughout the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia and North America. Manufacturing and operations will remain based in the UK.
