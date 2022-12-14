Pioneer Eclipse Launches Innovative New Battery Powered Commercial Floor Burnisher
Pioneer Eclipse launched a new battery powered ultra high-speed floor burnishing machine that delivers best in class burnishing performance.
This revolutionary engineering advancement resulted in the first battery powered commercial floor burnisher that matches the performance of propane powered burnishers.”SPARTA, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pioneer Eclipse, a worldwide leader in facility cleaning and floor care products, launched a new battery powered ultra high-speed floor burnishing machine that delivers best in class burnishing performance.
— Mark Plemons, Global Product Manager
Propane powered floor burnishers have been the standard platform used by building service contractors for their high pad speed used to achieve a durable high gloss surface. Battery powered floor burnishers are relevant in the market but until now perform slower than propane powered machines. Pioneer Eclipse’s new lithium ion powered 350BU Ultra High-Speed Battery Burnisher is establishing new standards for the industry.
“Our in-house development team has now integrated lithium ion battery technology onto a propane machine chassis” said Mark Plemons, Pioneer Eclipse Global Product Manager. “This revolutionary engineering advancement resulted in the first battery powered commercial floor burnisher that matches the performance of propane powered burnishers. Extensive field trials demonstrated propane machine like burnishing results in terms of speed, burnishing consistency and gloss level achieved. Contractors who tested the machine were very excited about the control they have with this machine compared to conventional battery burnishers.”
Pioneer Eclipse has been the industry leader in propane powered commercial floor care machines for 45 years. The company has been producing battery powered floor scrubbers and burnishers since 2014 on conventional platforms that utilize a head mechanism attached to the machine frame via linkage. The 350BU is the first battery powered floor burnisher built on a rigid cast aluminum chassis. Benefits of this new platform compared to conventional battery powered burnishers include lighter weight, more consistent burnishing, better control, more durable and require fewer components contributing to a lower cost of ownership. Machine features that help to improve overall performance include opportunity charging and a digital control panel that displays real-time battery and burnishing performance indicators.
Product specifications and a machine demonstration can be seen at www.pioneereclipse.com/350BU.
About Pioneer Eclipse
Throughout the cleaning industry, Pioneer Eclipse is recognized as a leader and innovator in floor care systems, with an emphasis on propane powered equipment and floor care chemical products. Pioneer Eclipse brands also include American Sanders and Amano Environmental. All brands are managed out of the Sparta, North Carolina manufacturing and operations facility, which services customers globally with sales in over 40 countries. Pioneer Eclipse is a wholly owned subsidiary of Amano Corporation, a manufacturing conglomerate listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.pioneereclipse.com or call 336-372-8080.
Rusty Cunning
Amano Pioneer Eclipse
+1 704-900-1363
Pioneer Eclipse 350BU Lithium Ion Battery Burnisher