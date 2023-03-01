Submit Release
American Sanders Announces Acquisition of Edger Dolly

Edger Dolly Floor Sanding Accessory

Edger Dolly In Use

American Sanders acquires Edger Dolly for product line extension.

We’re excited to show floor contractors the productivity gains available with the Edger Dolly. It reduces the physical strain that edging puts on the body, allowing the operator to work longer.”
— Brian Strickland, VP of Operations
SPARTA, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Sanders, a worldwide leader in the design and production of wood floor sanders, edgers and finishes, announced the acquisition of the Edger Dolly company. The Edger Dolly is a wood floor sanding accessory designed to reduce stress and fatigue while edging. The Edger Dolly will be incorporated into the American Sanders product line.

“As the worldwide leader in wood floor edgers, purchasing Edger Dolly was an obvious fit for American Sanders as an extension to our product line of wood floor sanding accessories” said Brian Strickland, Senior Vice President of Commerical Operations. “We’re excited to show wood floor contractors the productivity gains available with the Edger Dolly. Edging the floor while using the Edger Dolly significanly reduces the physical strain that edging puts on the body, allowing the operator to work longer between breaks.” Production of the Edger Dolly will move to the American Sanders manufacturing facility in North Carolina.

The Edger Dolly is available through American Sanders distributors or can be ordered online at americansanders.com. Complete product details are available at americansanders.com/EdgerDolly.

About American Sanders
American Sanders began in 1903 as The American Floor Surfacing Machine Company and built the first floor sanding machine on record with the U.S. Patent Office. More than one hundred years later, American Sanders remains the worldwide leader in the design and production of wood floor sanders and edgers for the professional contractor as well as the do-it-yourselfer. Today American Sanders continues this heritage with innovative equipment designs complimented by state-of-the-art formulation and production of water-based wood floor cleaners and antimicrobial floor coatings for a wide range of residential and commercial applications. American Sanders is a division of Amano Pioneer Eclipse. For more information, visit www.americansanders.com or call 336-372-8080.

