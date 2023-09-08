23-24 ADVISER Fall Collection Workdays Coming Soon!

Public School Districts and Special Purpose Schools

The NDE and your SIS Vendor support teams encourage all Data Stewards and SPED staff who review and approve ADVISER data to attend at least one workday every data reporting period. NDE, SRS and SIS Vendor Support will be available to assist you with any questions and troubleshooting of your 23-24 ADVISER Fall data at any of the following workdays:

Thursday, Sept 21 PowerSchool (NebPS), SRS (9am-12pm only)

Tuesday, Oct 3 PowerSchool (ESU 10 AM, NebPS PM), SRS, NebSIS

Wednesday, Oct 11 PowerSchool (ESU 10), SRS, Synergy, JMC, Infinite Campus

(All workdays will be from 9am-3pm Central time.)

Who Should Attend

Data Stewards, District Administrators/Superintendents, SPED staff responsible for District ADVISER SPED data and any other staff members who review and approve ADVISER data.

Additional information, including presentations, pre-recorded informational sessions, and a zoom link for each workday can be found here: https://help.education.ne.gov/knowledge-base/workdays/