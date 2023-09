Sofema Online Regulatory Training Platform Celebrates 3,500 Enrollments in August

Celebrating 3,500 enrollments in August

SOFIA, BULGARIA, September 8, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Sofema Aviation Services www.sassofia.com announced over 3,500 enrollments on its online regulatory training platform - Sofema Online - www.sofemaonline.com for the month of August. Since 2008, Sofema Aviation Services has been delivering regulatory training. Over the years, countless aviation professionals have gained a profound understanding of the regulatory environment and have benefited from Sofema Online Vocational Training - assembled in a portfolio of over 550 Classroom and Webinar Courses, along with more than 300 Online Courses.Choosing Sofema Online means:Comprehensive Curriculum: Theoretical knowledge, blended with real-world applications, ensuring learners acquire the necessary skills and insights for success.Expert Instructors: Industry-leading experts passionate about sharing knowledge and expertise.Flexibility and Convenience: An online platform offering unparalleled flexibility, allowing learners to access materials anytime, anywhere.Online training, especially in niche regulatory areas, is a cost-effective and efficient method of delivery. At www.SofemaOnline.com , each course is backed by a knowledgeable tutor, providing essential content focused on a deep understanding of the subject matter.Key Benefits of Sofema Online= EASA Compliant Online and Vocational Training Courses= Easy to browse course catalogue = Build competence in the workplace for all employees= Fulfil all regulatory recurrent obligations= Engaging & interactive courses developed by industry professionals with over 40 years of experience= Sofema Online / AETS-Sofema Certification upon successful course examination= Fully optimized for tablet and mobile devices= Study in the comfort of the home/office= Support for student questions through LinkedIn Sofema Online Aviation Community For more information, visit www.SofemaOnline.com or contact us at team@sassofia.com