LOTTE Group Launches Malaysian All Star Futsal Challenge 2023
The LOTTE Group has just launched its ‘All Star Futsal Challenge 2023 Malaysia’
We will be making a significant contribution to a Malaysian community organisation or charity. This initiative is part of LOTTE Group’s ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts.””KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The LOTTE Group has just launched its ‘All Star Futsal Challenge 2023 Malaysia’. This sportainment event, which capitalises on the popularity of futsal in the country, is being broadcast on the LOTTE Group’s Malaysian YouTube channel across four episodes. It features 14 Malaysian celebrities, including actors, singers, models, reality TV stars, and influencers who will be competing in two teams to win the grand prize which will be donated to the Malaysian community organisation or charity of the winning team’s choice.
— Hailey Song, Brand Team Manager, LOTTE Group Korea
Over the course of four episodes the two teams, which are named New Today FC and Better Tomorrow FC, will be battling it out in a series of fun and engaging futsal related mini-game challenges which lead up to a final Showdown Match. The minigame challenges will allow the participating teams to win various advantages for themselves (or bestow handicaps on their opponents) to take into the final Showdown Match, which will decide the overall event winner.
Hailey Song, Brand Team Manager, LOTTE Group Korea, explains more, “We are delighted to be working with 14 well-known Malaysian celebrities to create this fun event for futsal fans and while doing so contribute to the development of Malaysia. We will be making a significant contribution to a Malaysian community organisation or charity focused on community development and welfare. This organisation will be selected by the winning team after the Showdown Match. This initiative is part of LOTTE Group’s ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts.”
The names of the two teams competing in the LOTTE All Star Futsal Challenge 2023 Malaysia were inspired by LOTTE Group’s ‘New today, better tomorrow’ slogan.
The New Today FC team is headed up by Captain Redza Rosli, a well-known Malaysian actor and influencer with over 1 million social media followers. Redza will be backed up by a team including Razin Rahim (professional futsal player), Aniq Suhair (actor), Theeban (actor & MMA fighter), Nigel Chin (model), Daeng Syarif (singer), and Hoshi Chuan (influencer).
The Better Tomorrow FC team is headed up by Captain Akim Ahmad, a popular singer and actor with over 1.5 million social media followers. Akim will be supported by Zeem Ahmad (football freestyler), Zhen Ning (actor & model), Azim Yusof (actor), Thompson Goh (digital creator), Hilmanalef (influencer), and Zarrin Nuqman (actor).
LOTTE All Star Futsal Challenge 2023 Malaysia is part of a regional initiative being organised by Daehong Communications – a total marketing solutions company (part of LOTTE Group) -with similar events taking place in both Indonesia and Vietnam.
LOTTE All Star Futsal Challenge 2023 Malaysia will be broadcast in four weekly parts on Saturdays on the LOTTE Group Malaysia YouTube channel.
The first episode was uploaded on Saturday September 2nd and can be viewed here.
Further information on this event, the charitable donation details and winning community organisation/charity will be released in due course.
-END-
About LOTTE Group
Established in 1948, LOTTE Group is a South Korean multinational corporation that is involved in diverse industries such as food & beverage manufacturing, hotels, fast food, retail, financial services, industrial chemicals, and others. LOTTE Group continues to expand in Asia and around the world. LOTTE Group is committed to develop with communities wherever LOTTE Group does business.
For more information:
Email : woong@daehong.co.kr
Phone : +62 21 5010 5330
Woong
Daehong
+62 21 50105330
woong@daehong.co.kr