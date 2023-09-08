International SOS Foundation organises its 2023 Asia Health, Wellness and Security Conference in Bangkok
Event aims to equip organisations with practical takeaways and insights to help them better protect the health, wellbeing and Safety of their workforce.
We are thrilled to bring together a diverse group of thought leaders and experts who share our commitment to advancing healthcare, wellness, and security in the dynamic Asian region.”KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The International SOS Foundation is proud to announce the highly anticipated 2023 Asia Health, Wellness, and Security Conference (AHWS 2023), set to take place on October 5-6, 2023 at the Avani + Riverside Bangkok Hotel in Bangkok. This event marks a significant milestone as it celebrates its tenth edition, reaffirming International SOS Foundation’s commitment to promoting healthcare, wellness, and security in the Asian region.
— Dr. David Teo
Themed 'The Ying Yang of Workplace Health,' this year's conference promises to be an exceptional gathering of influential thought leaders and experts from around the world. They will convene to address the critical issues surrounding healthcare, wellness, and security in the Asian region.
This distinguished occasion is a must-attend for professionals working in healthcare, emergency response, risk management, and security. It provides a platform to address the distinctive challenges and prospects within the region and network with like-minded peers.
AHWS 2023 boasts an impressive lineup of speakers who are experts in their fields. Some of the notable speakers include, Dr Pascal Rey-Herme, Co-Founder and Group Medical Director (International SOS), Professor Ngiam Kee Yuan, Group Chief Technology Officer, (NUHS) Singapore, Dr Devan Kumarasamy, Group Health Advisor/ Custodian Occupational Health, HSSE, Petronas, Aaron Le Boutillier, CEO, Le Boutillier Group Co. Ltd and many more.
The event will feature a wide range of sessions, workshops, and discussions covering topics such as workplace wellbeing, occupational health, artificial intelligence in healthcare, climate change, navigating Permacrisis and much more. These sessions are designed to provide valuable insights into the latest trends and best practices in the industry.
Speaking about the event, Dr David Teo, Regional Medical Director, Asia, International SOS, shared, "As we celebrate the milestone tenth edition of the Asia Health, Wellness and Security Conference, we are thrilled to bring together a diverse group of thought leaders and experts who share our commitment to advancing healthcare, wellness, and security in the dynamic Asian region. This year's theme, 'The Ying Yang of Workplace Health,' underscores the intricate balance required to foster a healthier and more secure workplace.”
Jing Tan, Regional General Manager and Director of Southeast Asia, International SOS, concluded, “The Asia HWS 2023 Conference promises to be an exceptional platform for meaningful discussions, insights, and collaborations. With esteemed speakers and engaging sessions on topics like climate change, occupational health, and artificial intelligence in healthcare.
With esteemed speakers and a unique opportunity to explore the challenges and prospects within the region, the Asia Conference is sure to be an exceptional platform for building a healthier and safer Asia. Join us on October 5-6, 2023, at the Avani +Riverside Bangkok Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand and be a part of this extraordinary journey paving the way for a healthier and safer Asia.”
Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to be part of the conversation that shapes the future of healthcare, wellness, and security in Asia. Mark your calendars for October 5-6, 2023, and register today to secure your spot at the Avani + Riverside Bangkok Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand.
For further information on the AsiaHWS 2023 event programme and to register please visit: https://asiahws.com
