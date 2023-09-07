Telephone conversation with chairmen of cities and districts of Isfara, Konibodom, Bobojon Gafurov, Lakhsh, Tojikobod, Rasht, Nurobod and Sangvor

TAJIKISTAN, September 7 - This morning, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Leader of the Nation, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, had a telephone conversation with the chairmen of cities and districts of Isfara, Konibodom, Bobojon Gafurov, Lakhsh, Tojikobod, Rasht, Nurobod and Sangvor.

First of all, the Head of State congratulated the residents of the mentioned cities and districts on the 32nd anniversary of state independence.

Honorable Emomali Rahmon also tasked the leaders of the mentioned cities and districts to take necessary measures to prepare for the upcoming winter, first of all, to prepare social institutions and the population for the cold season, to harvest cotton, potatoes, fruits and vegetables on time, and to supply the consumer markets with self-produced goods.

The Leader of the Nation also emphasized the issue of storing food and seeds of agricultural crops for the next year in every family.

