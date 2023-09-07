Senate Bill 902 Printer's Number 1068
PENNSYLVANIA, September 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1068
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
902
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY COLLETT, HAYWOOD, FONTANA, DILLON, KANE, BREWSTER,
CAPPELLETTI, SANTARSIERO, COLEMAN, KEARNEY, TARTAGLIONE,
COSTA, L. WILLIAMS, MUTH AND STREET, SEPTEMBER 7, 2023
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, SEPTEMBER 7, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in general provisions relating to
offenses involving danger to the person, further providing
for definitions.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definition of "serious provocation" in
section 2301 of Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended to read:
§ 2301. Definitions.
Subject to additional definitions contained in subsequent
provisions of this article which are applicable to specific
chapters or other provisions of this article, the following
words and phrases, when used in this article shall have, unless
the context clearly indicates otherwise, the meanings given to
them in this section:
* * *
"Serious provocation." Conduct sufficient to excite an
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18