Senate Bill 902 Printer's Number 1068

PENNSYLVANIA, September 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1068

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

902

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY COLLETT, HAYWOOD, FONTANA, DILLON, KANE, BREWSTER,

CAPPELLETTI, SANTARSIERO, COLEMAN, KEARNEY, TARTAGLIONE,

COSTA, L. WILLIAMS, MUTH AND STREET, SEPTEMBER 7, 2023

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, SEPTEMBER 7, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in general provisions relating to

offenses involving danger to the person, further providing

for definitions.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definition of "serious provocation" in

section 2301 of Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended to read:

§ 2301. Definitions.

Subject to additional definitions contained in subsequent

provisions of this article which are applicable to specific

chapters or other provisions of this article, the following

words and phrases, when used in this article shall have, unless

the context clearly indicates otherwise, the meanings given to

them in this section:

* * *

"Serious provocation." Conduct sufficient to excite an

