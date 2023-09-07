Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,073 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,084 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 901 Printer's Number 1065

PENNSYLVANIA, September 7 - $100,000.

(2) Income loss benefits, up to at least $2,500 per

month up to a maximum benefit of at least $50,000.

(3) Accidental death benefits, up to at least

$25,000.

(4) Funeral benefits, $2,500.

(5) As an alternative to paragraphs (1), (2), (3)

and (4), a combination benefit, up to at least $177,500

of benefits in the aggregate or benefits payable up to

three years from the date of the accident, whichever

occurs first, subject to a limit on accidental death

benefit of up to $25,000 and a limit on funeral benefit

of $2,500, provided that nothing contained in this

subsection shall be construed to limit, reduce, modify or

change the provisions of section 1715(d) (relating to

availability of adequate limits).

(6) [Uninsured, underinsured and bodily] Bodily

injury liability coverage up to at least $100,000 because

of injury to one person in any one accident and up to at

least $300,000 because of injury to two or more persons

in any one accident or, at the option of the insurer, up

to at least $300,000 in a single limit for these

coverages, except for policies issued under the Assigned

Risk Plan. Also, at least $5,000 for damage to property

of others in any one accident.

[Additionally, insurers] (7) Uninsured and underinsured

motorist coverage under motor vehicle liability insurance

policies delivered or issued for delivery in this

Commonwealth to a named insured in an amount equal

to your bodily injury liability coverage limits, except

20230SB0901PN1065 - 10 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Bill 901 Printer's Number 1065

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more