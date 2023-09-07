Senate Bill 901 Printer's Number 1065

PENNSYLVANIA, September 7 - $100,000.

(2) Income loss benefits, up to at least $2,500 per

month up to a maximum benefit of at least $50,000.

(3) Accidental death benefits, up to at least

$25,000.

(4) Funeral benefits, $2,500.

(5) As an alternative to paragraphs (1), (2), (3)

and (4), a combination benefit, up to at least $177,500

of benefits in the aggregate or benefits payable up to

three years from the date of the accident, whichever

occurs first, subject to a limit on accidental death

benefit of up to $25,000 and a limit on funeral benefit

of $2,500, provided that nothing contained in this

subsection shall be construed to limit, reduce, modify or

change the provisions of section 1715(d) (relating to

availability of adequate limits).

(6) [Uninsured, underinsured and bodily] Bodily

injury liability coverage up to at least $100,000 because

of injury to one person in any one accident and up to at

least $300,000 because of injury to two or more persons

in any one accident or, at the option of the insurer, up

to at least $300,000 in a single limit for these

coverages, except for policies issued under the Assigned

Risk Plan. Also, at least $5,000 for damage to property

of others in any one accident.

[Additionally, insurers] (7) Uninsured and underinsured

motorist coverage under motor vehicle liability insurance

policies delivered or issued for delivery in this

Commonwealth to a named insured in an amount equal

to your bodily injury liability coverage limits, except

