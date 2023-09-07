Submit Release
Senate Bill 612 Printer's Number 1066

PENNSYLVANIA, September 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1066

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

612

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY COLLETT, KEARNEY, HUGHES, HAYWOOD, COMITTA,

FONTANA, KANE, SANTARSIERO, FARRY, PENNYCUICK, COSTA,

SCHWANK, CAPPELLETTI AND DILLON, SEPTEMBER 7, 2023

REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY,

SEPTEMBER 7, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of October 18, 1988 (P.L.756, No.108), entitled

"An act providing for the cleanup of hazardous waste sites;

providing further powers and duties of the Department of

Environmental Resources and the Environmental Quality Board;

providing for response and investigations for liability and

cost recovery; establishing the Hazardous Sites Cleanup Fund;

providing for certain fees and for enforcement, remedies and

penalties; and repealing certain provisions relating to the

rate of the capital stock franchise tax," in preliminary

provisions, further providing for definitions.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definition of "hazardous substance" in

section 103 of the act of October 18, 1988 (P.L.756, No.108),

known as the Hazardous Sites Cleanup Act, is amended to read:

Section 103. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

* * *

"Hazardous substance."

