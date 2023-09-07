Senate Bill 903 Printer's Number 1069
PENNSYLVANIA, September 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1069
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
903
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY COLLETT, COMITTA, HAYWOOD, KEARNEY, FONTANA,
DILLON, KANE, TARTAGLIONE, STREET, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI,
SANTARSIERO, SAVAL AND MUTH, SEPTEMBER 7, 2023
REFERRED TO LOCAL GOVERNMENT, SEPTEMBER 7, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Titles 18 (Crimes and Offenses) and 53 (Municipalities
Generally) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in
firearms and other dangerous articles, further providing for
limitation on the regulation of firearms and ammunition; and,
in home rule and optional plan government, repealing
provisions relating to limitation on municipal powers.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 6120(a) of Title 18 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended and the section is amended by
adding a subsection to read:
§ 6120. Limitation on the regulation of firearms and
ammunition.
(a) General rule.--[No county, municipality or township]
Except as provided in subsection (a.4), no political subdivision
may in any manner regulate the lawful ownership, possession,
transfer or transportation of firearms, ammunition or ammunition
components when carried or transported for purposes not
prohibited by the laws of this Commonwealth.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19