Senate Bill 903 Printer's Number 1069

PENNSYLVANIA, September 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1069

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

903

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY COLLETT, COMITTA, HAYWOOD, KEARNEY, FONTANA,

DILLON, KANE, TARTAGLIONE, STREET, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI,

SANTARSIERO, SAVAL AND MUTH, SEPTEMBER 7, 2023

REFERRED TO LOCAL GOVERNMENT, SEPTEMBER 7, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Titles 18 (Crimes and Offenses) and 53 (Municipalities

Generally) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in

firearms and other dangerous articles, further providing for

limitation on the regulation of firearms and ammunition; and,

in home rule and optional plan government, repealing

provisions relating to limitation on municipal powers.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 6120(a) of Title 18 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended and the section is amended by

adding a subsection to read:

§ 6120. Limitation on the regulation of firearms and

ammunition.

(a) General rule.--[No county, municipality or township]

Except as provided in subsection (a.4), no political subdivision

may in any manner regulate the lawful ownership, possession,

transfer or transportation of firearms, ammunition or ammunition

components when carried or transported for purposes not

prohibited by the laws of this Commonwealth.

