Senate Bill 905 Printer's Number 1071
PENNSYLVANIA, September 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1071
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
905
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY COLLETT, BOSCOLA, BARTOLOTTA, FONTANA, KANE,
STEFANO, STREET, COSTA, J. WARD, COLEMAN, CAPPELLETTI,
SANTARSIERO AND L. WILLIAMS, SEPTEMBER 7, 2023
REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,
SEPTEMBER 7, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 22, 1951 (P.L.317, No.69), entitled "An
act relating to the practice of professional nursing;
providing for the licensing of nurses and for the revocation
and suspension of such licenses, subject to appeal, and for
their reinstatement; providing for the renewal of such
licenses; regulating nursing in general; prescribing
penalties and repealing certain laws," further providing for
examinations and certificates; and abrogating regulations.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 5 of the act of May 22, 1951 (P.L.317,
No.69), known as The Professional Nursing Law, is amended by
adding a subsection to read:
Section 5. Examinations and Certificates.--* * *
(f) The Board shall immediately admit to examination an
eligible applicant who has satisfactorily completed a nursing
education program approved and listed under sections 6.1 and 6.2
for the preparation of registered professional nurses upon
receipt of a nursing education verification under this
subsection. The approved nursing education program shall submit
