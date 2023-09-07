Senate Bill 907 Printer's Number 1072
PENNSYLVANIA, September 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1072
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
907
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY REGAN, BREWSTER AND ROBINSON, SEPTEMBER 7, 2023
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, SEPTEMBER 7, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in school security, providing for
school security personnel.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 1316-C. School security personnel.
(a) School day.--Notwithstanding any other provision of law,
beginning in the 2023-2024 school year, a school entity shall
have one armed school security personnel on duty during the
school day at each school building.
(b) Extracurricular activities.--A governing body of a
school entity may decide to have an armed school security
personnel on duty at the school campus during extracurricular
activities that occur outside of the school day.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20