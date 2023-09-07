Senate Bill 907 Printer's Number 1072

PENNSYLVANIA, September 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1072

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

907

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY REGAN, BREWSTER AND ROBINSON, SEPTEMBER 7, 2023

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, SEPTEMBER 7, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in school security, providing for

school security personnel.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 1316-C. School security personnel.

(a) School day.--Notwithstanding any other provision of law,

beginning in the 2023-2024 school year, a school entity shall

have one armed school security personnel on duty during the

school day at each school building.

(b) Extracurricular activities.--A governing body of a

school entity may decide to have an armed school security

personnel on duty at the school campus during extracurricular

activities that occur outside of the school day.

