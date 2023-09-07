Senate Bill 909 Printer's Number 1074

PENNSYLVANIA, September 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1074

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

909

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY KANE, HAYWOOD, CAPPELLETTI, TARTAGLIONE, SAVAL,

FONTANA, DILLON, KEARNEY, SANTARSIERO, A. WILLIAMS, COSTA,

SCHWANK AND COLLETT, SEPTEMBER 7, 2023

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, SEPTEMBER 7, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in firearms and other dangerous

articles, providing for identification required for purchase

of firearm ammunition.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 6129. Identification required for purchase of firearm

ammunition.

(a) Identification.--Except as provided under subsection

(b), no person may sell or deliver firearm ammunition to a

purchaser or transferee unless the purchaser or transferee

presents an official form of photographic identification,

including, but not limited to, a driver's license, official

Pennsylvania photo identification card or official government

photo identification card.

(b) Exception.--An individual who is a member of a

