Senate Bill 909 Printer's Number 1074
PENNSYLVANIA, September 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1074
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
909
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY KANE, HAYWOOD, CAPPELLETTI, TARTAGLIONE, SAVAL,
FONTANA, DILLON, KEARNEY, SANTARSIERO, A. WILLIAMS, COSTA,
SCHWANK AND COLLETT, SEPTEMBER 7, 2023
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, SEPTEMBER 7, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in firearms and other dangerous
articles, providing for identification required for purchase
of firearm ammunition.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 6129. Identification required for purchase of firearm
ammunition.
(a) Identification.--Except as provided under subsection
(b), no person may sell or deliver firearm ammunition to a
purchaser or transferee unless the purchaser or transferee
presents an official form of photographic identification,
including, but not limited to, a driver's license, official
Pennsylvania photo identification card or official government
photo identification card.
(b) Exception.--An individual who is a member of a
