Senate Bill 908 Printer's Number 1073
PENNSYLVANIA, September 7 - (d), (f)(1) and (h) of Title 18 are amended to read:
§ 6103. Crimes committed with firearms.
If any person commits or attempts to commit a crime
enumerated in section 6105 (relating to persons not to possess,
use, manufacture, control, sell or transfer firearms and
ammunition) when armed with a firearm contrary to the provisions
of this subchapter, that person may, in addition to the
punishment provided for the crime, also be punished as provided
by this subchapter.
§ 6104. Evidence of intent.
In the trial of a person for committing or attempting to
commit a crime enumerated in section 6105 (relating to persons
not to possess, use, manufacture, control, sell or transfer
firearms and ammunition), the fact that that person was armed
with a firearm, used or attempted to be used, and had no license
to carry the same, shall be evidence of that person's intention
to commit the offense.
§ 6105. Persons not to possess, use, manufacture, control, sell
or transfer firearms and ammunition.
(a) Offense defined.--
(1) A person who has been convicted of an offense
enumerated in subsection (b), within or without this
Commonwealth, regardless of the length of sentence or whose
conduct meets the criteria in subsection (c) shall not
possess, use, control, sell, transfer or manufacture or
obtain a license to possess, use, control, sell, transfer or
manufacture a firearm or ammunition in this Commonwealth.
(2) (i) Except as otherwise provided in this paragraph,
a person who is prohibited from possessing, using,
controlling, selling, transferring or manufacturing a
