Senate Bill 908 Printer's Number 1073

PENNSYLVANIA, September 7 - (d), (f)(1) and (h) of Title 18 are amended to read:

§ 6103. Crimes committed with firearms.

If any person commits or attempts to commit a crime

enumerated in section 6105 (relating to persons not to possess,

use, manufacture, control, sell or transfer firearms and

ammunition) when armed with a firearm contrary to the provisions

of this subchapter, that person may, in addition to the

punishment provided for the crime, also be punished as provided

by this subchapter.

§ 6104. Evidence of intent.

In the trial of a person for committing or attempting to

commit a crime enumerated in section 6105 (relating to persons

not to possess, use, manufacture, control, sell or transfer

firearms and ammunition), the fact that that person was armed

with a firearm, used or attempted to be used, and had no license

to carry the same, shall be evidence of that person's intention

to commit the offense.

§ 6105. Persons not to possess, use, manufacture, control, sell

or transfer firearms and ammunition.

(a) Offense defined.--

(1) A person who has been convicted of an offense

enumerated in subsection (b), within or without this

Commonwealth, regardless of the length of sentence or whose

conduct meets the criteria in subsection (c) shall not

possess, use, control, sell, transfer or manufacture or

obtain a license to possess, use, control, sell, transfer or

manufacture a firearm or ammunition in this Commonwealth.

(2) (i) Except as otherwise provided in this paragraph,

a person who is prohibited from possessing, using,

controlling, selling, transferring or manufacturing a

