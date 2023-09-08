Gausium featured in NHS 75: Celebrating 75 Years of the National Health Service
Gausium, a renowned pioneer in the field of autonomous floor cleaning solutions, is featured in the NHS 75 celebratory book.LONDON, UK, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The History of Parliament Trust – one of the most ambitious and authoritative academic projects in British history unveiled a new publication entitled NHS 75: Celebrating 75 Years of the National Health Service at the Palace of Westminster on 6 September 2023.
This beautifully presented hardback book has been produced in partnership with leading publisher St James’s House and written by a team of academics and industry experts. Exploring the origins, history and impact of the NHS, the fully illustrated publication marks the 75th anniversary of the service, and the people and policies that have shaped it.
Gausium, a renowned pioneer in the field of autonomous floor cleaning solutions, is proud to be featured in the NHS 75 celebratory book. This publication shines a spotlight on Gausium's groundbreaking initiatives, focusing on the seamless fusion of AI and robotics technologies within its autonomous floor cleaning solutions. These innovations are poised to address the widespread challenges posed by an aging population and the concurrent labor shortages within the health and hygiene service industry.
Representatives from Gausium had attended the exclusive book launch event at the Palace of Westminster. The team also proudly showcased on-site their state-of-the-art cleaning robot models, namely "Scrubber 50 Pro" and “Phantas".
"We are thrilled to be featured in the NHS 75 book. And it’s a great honor to be part of the NHS celebration event at Westminster Abbey, one of the most memorial places I was allowed to share our great solutions." said Peter Kwestro, Global BD Director of Gausium. “At Gausium, we are dedicated to revolutionizing the cleaning & hygiene service landscape, offering unparalleled efficiency and effectiveness. Our robots are ready, available and affordable. ”
Richard Freed, founder of St James’s House, said: “We’re delighted to be launching this fantastic book heralding all that is great about the National Health Service. The 75th anniversary offers the perfect opportunity to reflect on the past, present and future of the NHS.”
About Gausium
Gausium is a leading company of AI-powered autonomous cleaning and service robots with more than 4,000 successful deployments in 50 countries and regions. Currently, Gausium’s products and services include commercial floor cleaning robots, indoor delivery robots and supplementary accessories like docking stations, cloud platform and application software.
