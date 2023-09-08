Gausium featured in NHS 75: Celebrating 75 Years of the National Health Service

autonomous floor cleaning solution, robotic floor cleaner, Phantas

Gausium: Official Partner of 75 Years of the National Health Service

robotic floor cleaner, autonomous floor cleaning robot

Phantas and Scrubber 50 Pro displayed at the Westminster Palace, London.

Gausium, a renowned pioneer in the field of autonomous floor cleaning solutions, is featured in the NHS 75 celebratory book.

LONDON, UK, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The History of Parliament Trust – one of the most ambitious and authoritative academic projects in British history unveiled a new publication entitled NHS 75: Celebrating 75 Years of the National Health Service at the Palace of Westminster on 6 September 2023.

This beautifully presented hardback book has been produced in partnership with leading publisher St James’s House and written by a team of academics and industry experts. Exploring the origins, history and impact of the NHS, the fully illustrated publication marks the 75th anniversary of the service, and the people and policies that have shaped it.

Gausium, a renowned pioneer in the field of autonomous floor cleaning solutions, is proud to be featured in the NHS 75 celebratory book. This publication shines a spotlight on Gausium's groundbreaking initiatives, focusing on the seamless fusion of AI and robotics technologies within its autonomous floor cleaning solutions. These innovations are poised to address the widespread challenges posed by an aging population and the concurrent labor shortages within the health and hygiene service industry.

Representatives from Gausium had attended the exclusive book launch event at the Palace of Westminster. The team also proudly showcased on-site their state-of-the-art cleaning robot models, namely "Scrubber 50 Pro" and “Phantas".

"We are thrilled to be featured in the NHS 75 book. And it’s a great honor to be part of the NHS celebration event at Westminster Abbey, one of the most memorial places I was allowed to share our great solutions." said Peter Kwestro, Global BD Director of Gausium. “At Gausium, we are dedicated to revolutionizing the cleaning & hygiene service landscape, offering unparalleled efficiency and effectiveness. Our robots are ready, available and affordable. ”

Richard Freed, founder of St James’s House, said: “We’re delighted to be launching this fantastic book heralding all that is great about the National Health Service. The 75th anniversary offers the perfect opportunity to reflect on the past, present and future of the NHS.”

About Gausium

 Gausium is a leading company of AI-powered autonomous cleaning and service robots with more than 4,000 successful deployments in 50 countries and regions. Currently, Gausium’s products and services include commercial floor cleaning robots, indoor delivery robots and supplementary accessories like docking stations, cloud platform and application software.

Marketing Dept.
Gausium
email us here

You just read:

Gausium featured in NHS 75: Celebrating 75 Years of the National Health Service

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Environment, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Marketing Dept.
Gausium
Company/Organization
Gausium
No. 666 Shengxia Rd., Pudong District
Shanghai, 201210
China
+86 189 2677 9426
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Gausium is a leading smart solutions provider of AI-integrated autonomous service robots. Currently, Gausium’s products and services include commercial floor cleaning robots, indoor delivery robots and supplementary accessories like docking stations, cloud platform and application software. Founded in 2013, Gausium built its class-leading autonomous navigation based on advanced SLAM technology and integrated it into cleaning machines in 2017. It has since committed to providing total solutions of autonomous floor cleaning for extensive applications across industries and scenarios, and managed to set the industry benchmark with currently the world’s most comprehensive commercial cleaning bot portfolio consisting of Vacuum 40, Scrubber 50, Scrubber 75 and Sweeper 111. In 2021 and 2022, Gausium launched its first autonomous delivery robot “X1” and the groundbreaking new cleaning product line “Phantas”, marking the strategic expansion of its service robot ecosystem. By 2021, Gausium’s cleaning robots have been deployed in over 40 countries across 6 continents, recognized by thousands of satisfied customers with millions of autonomous operational hours accrued and billions of square meters covered. With a vision to lead the smart digital transformation of the service sectors, Gausium will continue to bring more disruptive innovations to the world and empower more people to work smarter and lead happier lives with the products and services we provide.

https://gausium.com/

More From This Author
Gausium featured in NHS 75: Celebrating 75 Years of the National Health Service
Gausium's Phantas Named Finalist for European Cleaning & Hygiene Award -“Technological Innovation of the Year" Category
Gausium Scrubber 50 Pro Nominated as Finalist for the 2023 CMS Berlin Purus Innovation Award
View All Stories From This Author