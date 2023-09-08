World’s fastest liveness detection platform is offering a full featured Proof of Concept at zero cost, no commitment

Facia, a pioneer in liveness detection technology is offering a full Proof of Concept for no cost or commitment to help organizations understand the importance of improving security measures.

The POC will deliver a complete experience to prospective buyers. Even though we incur a significant cost, but this is our way of helping improve global digital security” — Mujadad Naeem, CEO Facia