Watch Highlights from USCHA 2023 Opening Day

Content From: HIV.govPublished: September 07, 20232 min read

Topics

2023_USCHA_Daily_Recap_Opt_1_blog

The 2023 US Conference on HIV/AIDS (USCHA)Exit Disclaimer opened in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, Sept. 6 with thousands of participants from all segments of the HIV community. HIV.gov’s conference coverage began with a conversation about the upcoming programming and this year’s theme: “A Love Letter to Black Women.”

Before the opening plenary, Jyl Martin, MPH, CHES®, NHDP-BC, Captain, U.S. Public Health Service and Senior Policy Analyst, Office of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS Policy (OIDP), spoke with Dr. Robyn Neblett Fanfair, Acting Director, Division of HIV Prevention, NCHHSTP, CDC, about the theme. Dr. Neblett Fanfair said it is important to honor Black women who are part of the HIV movement in the community and workforce. She added that many CDC programs, research, and initiatives supporting Black women would be shared at USCHA. View their conversation below:


Also on opening day, the plenary session featured an inspiring speech by Congresswoman Maxine Waters, young people born with HIV and advocating for inclusion, and a performance by Sweet Honey in the Rock. View a Day 1 recap below:

OIDP invites conference participants to stop by the OIDP Booth and the Communications Lab and to join us for the following events on Thursday:

OIDP Booth 501
10 AM – 5 PM, Thursday
Exhibit Hall

Communications Lab: AI and Social Media
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Thursday-Friday
(closed 1:30 – 2:00 PM, Thursday)
Pentagon Room

Thursday, Sept. 7

  • "I am a Work of ART" Campaign Meet and Greet
    1:30-2:00 PM
    Judiciary Square, M3 Level
  • Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS (PACHA) Listening Session
    2:00-4:00 PM
    Union Station, M3 Level
  • Ending the HIV Epidemic Listening Session
    6:15-7:15 PM
    Judiciary Square, M3 Level

Organized by NMAC, USCHA features institutes, workshops, and posters addressing issues in biomedical HIV prevention, aging, service delivery, and telehealth, prioritizing the issues of people with HIV and the next steps in ending the epidemic.

Follow all of our conversations from USCHA 2023 on HIV.gov’s FacebookExit Disclaimer, InstagramExit Disclaimer, and X (formerly Twitter)Exit Disclaimer, and on the LinkedInExit Disclaimer account of the HHS Office of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS Policy.

You just read:

