Submit Release
News Search

There were 980 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,833 in the last 365 days.

Roundstone Appoints Erin Davis as Operations Manager

Operations manager, Roundstone, Erin Davis

Erin Davis

SAFETY HARBOR, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Erin Davis has been named Operations Manager of Roundstone, Inc, a background screening company. Erin has been involved in the background screening industry for 8 years now. Her depth of knowledge encompasses research project management, vendor management, staff training and development, and quality assurance, including her time at SJV and Associates (now InformData).

Erin’s new role will apply her diverse skills to many aspects of Roundstone's business. Her main focus will be on expanding coverage areas and creating groundbreaking efficiencies to further the trajectory of the company.

"We are thrilled to have Erin as a part of our managerial team, she has years of industry experience and has been a wonderful addition to our Roundstone family." -Bobby Shank, CFO at Roundstone

"I am excited to have the opportunity to work with Roundstone, Inc and assist in the growth of the company.”– Erin Davis

About Roundstone
Roundstone specializes in multiregional wholesale county criminal research, focusing on accuracy, industry expertise, and customer service. They are proud to have been family owned and operated for over 15 years.

Heidi Pattie
Roundstone
+1 727-491-3878
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Heidi Pattie
Roundstone, Inc.
+1 352-572-4214
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Roundstone Appoints Erin Davis as Operations Manager

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more