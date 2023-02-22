Roundstone Appoints Sarah Doggett as CRO

Sarah Doggett

SAFETY HARBOR, FL, USA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roundstone, a wholesale background screening company, announced today that co-owner Sarah Doggett was named Chief Revenue Officer. Sarah has been Co-Owner and Director of Sales at Roundstone since it's conception in 2007. This new role will apply her industry knowledge and sales experience to increase the revenue stream of the company.

Sarah will still be very much involved in Roundstone's sales and marketing departments. However, in this position she can take advantage of all of the company's new product offerings to maximize earnings.

"With the strategic appointment of Sarah as CRO, we continue to position ourselves for expansion. These are very exciting times for Roundstone." - Heidi Pattie, CEO at Roundstone

"I am so excited to move into this role. We have a really amazing team from bottom to top and I can't wait to accelerate into our next phase of growth." - Sarah Doggett

About Roundstone

This company is a multiregional county criminal research provider focusing on accuracy, industry expertise, and customer service. They are proud to have been family owned and operated for 15 years now.