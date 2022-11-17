Bobby Shank named CFO of Roundstone, Inc.

Bobby Shank

SAFETY HARBOR, FL, USA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Co-Owner Bobby Shank was officially named CFO of Roundstone, Inc, a background screening company. Bobby has been Co-Owner and Director of Operations at Roundstone since 2009. This new role will utilize his operations and research background to better execute the financial strategy of the company.

Bobby will likely still have his hand in operations, yet really hone in on Roundstone's bottom line as they move into their take off stage of growth. His proven leadership skills and financial analysis will be an exceptional asset for the company as they move forward.

"I am thrilled! As CFO, Bobby will continue to strategically align Roundstone, Inc. to successfully navigate our ever-changing marketplace." - Heidi Pattie, CEO, Roundstone, Inc.

"These are very exciting times at Roundstone, Inc., we have a fantastic leadership team and the future is brighter than ever." - Bobby Shank

About Roundstone, Inc.

Roundstone specializes in wholesale county criminal research in the southeast region of the US, focusing on accuracy, industry expertise, and customer service. They are proud to have been family owned and operated for 15 years now.