Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,504 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,665 in the last 365 days.

Bobby Shank named CFO of Roundstone, Inc.

Bobby Shank, Co-owner and CFO of Roundstone, Inc.

Bobby Shank

SAFETY HARBOR, FL, USA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Co-Owner Bobby Shank was officially named CFO of Roundstone, Inc, a background screening company. Bobby has been Co-Owner and Director of Operations at Roundstone since 2009. This new role will utilize his operations and research background to better execute the financial strategy of the company.

Bobby will likely still have his hand in operations, yet really hone in on Roundstone's bottom line as they move into their take off stage of growth. His proven leadership skills and financial analysis will be an exceptional asset for the company as they move forward.

"I am thrilled! As CFO, Bobby will continue to strategically align Roundstone, Inc. to successfully navigate our ever-changing marketplace." - Heidi Pattie, CEO, Roundstone, Inc.

"These are very exciting times at Roundstone, Inc., we have a fantastic leadership team and the future is brighter than ever." - Bobby Shank

About Roundstone, Inc.
Roundstone specializes in wholesale county criminal research in the southeast region of the US, focusing on accuracy, industry expertise, and customer service. They are proud to have been family owned and operated for 15 years now.

Sarah S Doggett
Roundstone, Inc.
+1 727-491-3878
email us here

You just read:

Bobby Shank named CFO of Roundstone, Inc.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.