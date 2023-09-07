Submit Release
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of New Zealand accredited in Turkmenistan

07/09/2023

289

On September 6, 2023, the Chairwoman of the Mejlis D.Gulmanova received the credentials from the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of New Zealand to Turkmenistan Sarah Mary Walsh.

On behalf of the head of state, the head of the parliament congratulated the diplomat on her appointment.

Sarah Mary Walsh conveyed to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov warm greetings from the top leadership of New Zealand, addressing the best wishes to all the Turkmen people.

During the meeting, the Ambassador was informed about the main directions of the state policy of Turkmenistan.

The diplomat also got acquainted with the structure of the Mejlis and its ongoing activities to ensure the legislative and legal framework for reforms implemented in various areas. In this context, the sides have considered the issues of activation of inter-parliamentary relations.

