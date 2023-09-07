Meeting with EU Special Representative for Afghanistan

07/09/2023

169

Today, on September 7, 2023, an online meeting was held between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan V. Hajyiev and the EU Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas Niklasson.

During the talks, an exchange of views took place on the current socio-political and economic situation in Afghanistan, and issues of further cooperation in the framework of regional and international structures on Afghanistan directed to resolve the situation in this country were discussed.

The parties touched upon the issues of the coming meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs in the "EU - Central Asia" format, as well as exchanged views on the holding of the next meeting of the "EU - Central Asia" Special Representatives for Afghanistan.