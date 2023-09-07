Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,073 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,147 in the last 365 days.

Meeting with EU Special Representative for Afghanistan

Meeting with EU Special Representative for Afghanistan

07/09/2023

169

Today, on September 7, 2023, an online meeting was held between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan V. Hajyiev and the EU Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas Niklasson.

During the talks, an exchange of views took place on the current socio-political and economic situation in Afghanistan, and issues of further cooperation in the framework of regional and international structures on Afghanistan directed to resolve the situation in this country were discussed.

The parties touched upon the issues of the coming meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs in the "EU - Central Asia" format, as well as exchanged views on the holding of the next meeting of the "EU - Central Asia" Special Representatives for Afghanistan.

You just read:

Meeting with EU Special Representative for Afghanistan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more