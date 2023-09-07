Three-Alarm Fire in Athol Claims One Life 

ATHOL — A three-alarm fire in a single-family home has claimed one person’s life, said Athol Fire Chief Joseph Guarnera, Athol Police Chief Craig Lundgren, State Fire Marshal Jon Davine, and Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.

“On behalf of the Athol Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family,” said Chief Guarnera. “This is a very sad day for them and our community.”

The victim’s name is not being released pending an identification process by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and full family notifications. Town Manager Shaun Suhoski said she was a beloved member of the community and active in her church and neighborhood.

“The origin and cause of this fire remain under investigation, but preliminary evidence suggests that it started in the kitchen,” said State Fire Marshal Davine. “I want to remind everyone to stay safe in the kitchen. Don’t leave food cooking unattended, and in the event of a fire on the stovetop use a lid or baking sheet to smother the flames. If you can’t put it out quickly, then get out, stay out, and call 9-1-1.”

The Athol Fire Department responded to the area of 92 Fern St. following a report of a fire at about 9:45 am. On arrival, firefighters observed the two-story home to be fully involved, with heavy smoke and flames showing. The fire quickly went to a second alarm and then a third, bringing mutual aid from numerous nearby departments. About 40 firefighters battled the blaze for about an hour.

The fire is being investigated by the Athol Fire Department, Athol Police, State Police assigned to the offices of the State Fire Marshal and Worcester County District Attorney, and District 8 fire investigators. They are supported by the Department of Fire Service’ Code Compliance & Enforcement Unit. The fire departments of Orange, Phillipston, Petersham, Barre, Oakham, Gardner, Westminster, Winchendon, and Fitchburg provided mutual aid at the scene. The fire departments of Templeton and Fitchburg provided station coverage.

###