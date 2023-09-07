Southern Careers Institute's Corpus Christi Branch Campus to Host Open House to Celebrate New Esthetician Program
EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 12th, Southern Careers Institute’s (SCI) Corpus Christi Branch Campus will host a family-friendly open house event to celebrate the launch of a new Esthetician program. Join SCI for this free event and enjoy complimentary snacks and the chance to get some free beauty items such as nail files, lip balm, combs and more (while supplies last). There will be raffle drawings for free salon services and a Redken gift basket. Attendees can also learn more about SCI and the programs it offers through classroom tours. In addition, advisors will be on site to discuss career paths and financial aid opportunities.
What: Open House with free snacks, free beauty items (while supplies last), raffles and opportunities to learn more about SCI
Where: Southern Careers Institute’s Corpus Christi Branch Campus
2422 Airline Road Corpus Christi, Texas 78414
When: Tuesday, September 12, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Who: This event is free and open to the public.
For more information about this Open House or to schedule interviews please contact Sarah Fischer at sarah.fischer@scitexas.edu.
###
About Southern Careers Institute:
Southern Careers Institute (SCI) began serving Texas students in 1960. SCI offers a diverse list of programs that develop employment-ready students who can go on to serve their communities. The eight conveniently located campuses in Austin, Brownsville, Corpus Christi, Harlingen, Pharr, San Antonio NW Loop 410, San Antonio SW Military Drive, and Waco, offer training in:
Business: Administrative Assistant, Business Administration, Business Accounting Specialist, Associate of Applied Science in Management
Beauty: Cosmetology Operator, Esthetician
Medical: Medical Assistant, Medical Billing and Coding Specialist, Medical Office Specialist, Nurse Aide, Pharmacy Technician
Technology: Computer Support Specialist, Software Developer, Data Science, Cyber Security, Mobile Application Developer
Trades: Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator, Electrical Technician, HVAC, Welding, Automotive Service Technician Apprenticeship
SCI also offers hybrid and online learning modalities. Not all programs are offered at all campuses.
The Corpus Christi campus is a branch of the Austin main campus.
The Austin main campus is located at 1701 W. Ben White Blvd, STE. 100, Austin, Texas 78704.
Phone: 512-432-1400
Sarah Fischer
###
